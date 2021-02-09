Faulty multi-box source of 'devastating' Christchurch house fire

The fire on Ottawa Rd in Wainoni. Photo / Geoff Sloan

The cause of a shed fire that spread to a house in east Christchurch on Friday has been determined.

Fire risk management officer Wayne Hamilton said the blaze at the Ottawa Rd property in Wainoni is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a faulty multi-box.

Five appliances from the Anzac station were called to the fire about 11.39am.

Hamilton said it serves as an important reminder about making sure multi-boxes are used safely.

"We remind people [of] the dangers of using multi-boxes and extension chords and leaving stuff charging overnight.

"It's really important to make sure that they are monitored, and they are checked, turned off and not in use," said Hamilton.

He said to also make sure multi-boxes are not overloaded.

The owner said on Friday the shed and house were insured, but the fire "was devastating".

His partner and teenage son were in the house when the fire started. They escaped unscathed, but the shed was completely destroyed and the house had "extensive smoke damage".

He said the shed was a "man cave" and had items like couches inside.

A neighbour said she called 111 after she smelled smoke and then saw the fire. She said the flames were as high as the trees on the property.

