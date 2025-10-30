Advertisement
Father of worker killed in conveyor belt says son worried about time pressures

RNZ
Wes and his dog Em.

By RNZ

The father of a man who died after he fell onto an unsafe conveyor belt has spoken about his son’s worries over the time pressures at work.

It is the first time the family of Wesley Tomich have spoken publicly aside from their victim

