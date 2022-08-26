Jodie Parkin has a history of dishonesty. This time the victim was her father. Photo / 123rf

A woman stole almost $3000 off her father after discovering his credit card details were saved to her computer.

But those 201 fraudulent transactions have now not only left Jodie Parkin with another criminal conviction but ruined the pair's relationship.

The Hamilton mum was now sorry for what she did and hoped to one day re-connect with her father, her lawyer, Catriona Kunac told Judge Kim Saunders in the Hamilton District Court today.

"She has no other family, wants to accept her punishment, and wants her dad to forgive her and she's very sorry for her [actions].

"A meeting was arranged with restorative justice but there was a memorandum saying it wasn't appropriate."

Parkin now accepted she "got too greedy" after noticing it was her father's credit card being charged after being saved online.

She knew her dad would eventually find out what she did, which she "fully regrets" and now "misses her dad and children".

However, although previously indicating she could pay him back at $50 a week, she was now worried about how she'd be able to sustain that and instead proposed $30 a week.

In his victim impact statement read out by the judge, Parkin's father said the stolen $2785 was a lot of money to him and her offending "hurt as much as that you stole from him".

"In that it was dreadful and disappointing to find out that not only did he lose that money but because his own daughter chose to commit fraud against him," the judge said.

Judge Saunders said she couldn't categorise the offending as simply a "one-off lapse of judgment", with 201 withdrawals, but rather, "every time you knew you were causing harm to your father".

She also noted Parkin's previous dishonesty criminal history, obtaining by deception in 2006 and 2009, and shoplifting and theft in October 2019.

"None of that seemed to deter you," Judge Saunders said.

As for her father, she added that it would now take "a lot of hard work to appreciate the loss to him and regain his trust".

On one charge of using a document for pecuniary advantage - which she pleaded guilty to after a sentence indication in May - Parkin was convicted and sentenced to four months' community detention and nine months' supervision.

She also now had to pay the money back.