Father and daughter boaties rescued in Hauraki Gulf mission by Coastguard

NZ Herald
A father and daughter were rescued at sea last night as darkness fell and conditions picked up.

Just after 7.10pm on Monday, a distress call was received by the Coastguard.

The call reported that a vessel had dragged anchor and become wedged between rocks.

The initial location of the stranded vessel was unclear, but it was narrowed down to the eastern side of Ponui, also known as Chamberlins Island, in the Hauraki Gulf.

Those in contact with the father and daughter managed to get another boatie from Kawakawa Bay to go to Scully Reef and assist in pulling the stranded vessel off the rocks and towing it back home.

Coastguard Maraetai then met the returning boats at Scully Reef and took over the tow “as the conditions picked up and darkness fell”.

Coastguard Maraetai volunteers, locals, and a nearby vessel rescued a father and daughter from the Hauraki Gulf.
Upon reaching shore, the father and daughter were met by a Hato Hone St John ambulance.

“They were a bit cold and wet but otherwise in good health,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

The successful rescue was attributed to the boaties being well-prepared, as they were wearing lifejackets and had essential communication devices such as a mobile phone, VHF radio, and flares.

Coastguard expressed gratitude to the family, friends, and other boaties and fishermen who supported their volunteers in the rescue operation.

They also gave a special mention to their Operations Centre staff for coordinating the response on a busy Monday evening.

“It takes a community effort to save lives on the water!” Coastguard said.



