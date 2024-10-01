Concerns grow over the link between ADHD and drug use, shocking footage emerges of crash in Auckland, and the Prime Minister hints at a solution for Interislander’s woes.

Coastguard Maraetai volunteers, locals, and a nearby vessel rescued a father and daughter

The pair, initially stranded between rocks, were safely towed back as conditions worsened

They were cold and wet but in good health, thanks to their preparedness and communication

A father and daughter were rescued at sea last night as darkness fell and conditions picked up.

Just after 7.10pm on Monday, a distress call was received by the Coastguard.

The call reported that a vessel had dragged anchor and become wedged between rocks.

The initial location of the stranded vessel was unclear, but it was narrowed down to the eastern side of Ponui, also known as Chamberlins Island, in the Hauraki Gulf.