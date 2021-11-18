Fatal two-vehicle crash near Tawa involved two drivers known to each other

The crash involved two vehicles known to each other, said police. Photo / NZME

The crash involved two vehicles known to each other, said police. Photo / NZME

Passers-by used their cellphones to film the scene of a fatal crash and as a victim lay dying in Wellington.

The crash on State Highway 1 near Tawa left one man dead on Thursday and involved two drivers who were known to each other, say police. It is understood the two cars may have been racing side by side - and clipped each other.

The two-car crash occurred at 3.20am.

A 54-year-old man died at the scene while the other driver – a 32-year-old man - suffered moderate injuries.

Police expect to release the name of the dead man later today.

Wellington Road Policing Manager Inspector Wade Jennings said the two vehicles appeared to be in contact with one another.

"Initial enquiries suggest the vehicles made contact while travelling side by side, above the temporary posted speed limit."

He said police were disappointed with the behaviour of motorists who drove past the crash scene filming on their cellphones.

"While this is an offence and a serious safety risk, we also urge motorists to be mindful of the privacy and dignity of those involved."