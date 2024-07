One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a crash involving two trucks on State Highway 1 at Tuamarina this morning.

The collision was reported about 9.50am, between Bush and Para Rds in the small Marlborough town.

“Sadly, one of the drivers involved died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

“The other was flown to hospital in a serious condition. They were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

“Police are providing support to the families of both drivers.”