In his tweens, Kaoss Price was a superstar on the rugby field.

Using his speed, athleticism and an unstoppable fend, the young boy from Whangamōmona scored 56 tries across the 2012 season - steering the Toko under-12 rugby team through 15 games unbeaten.

Even at that age, his peers thought Price, who played centre, would go far in rugby. Some claim there were talks of a scholarship to New Plymouth Boys' High School on account of his skill.

But somewhere along the way, Price's path to rugby glory was diverted - much to the sadness and surprise of his former teammates.

On Saturday night, the 22-year-old was shot and killed by police after he reportedly rammed a police car on State Highway 3 between New Plymouth and Waitara.

It's understood Price was travelling in convoy with an associate, who was driving a separate car.

About 9.30pm, the associate was stopped by police and after initially continuing past the scene, Price turned around and rammed the police car.

Police say Price then left his car - which had been immobilised - and attempted to commandeer a number of vehicles from nearby members of the public before he was shot.

Price was unarmed at the time.

He was returned to his whānau yesterday as a police investigation team continues to examine what happened that night.

It was the last in a long line of run-ins Price had had with police, detailed in a successful High Court appeal of his sentence in November last year of two years, six months in prison on charges including burglary, police chases, failing to stop, escaping custody and theft.

Rewind a decade, Price was a shy but happy kid once you got to know him.

"He was very quiet to begin with, he was very shy to strangers but as you spent more time with him, he definitely opened up," Toko under-12 teammate Chris Johnson said.

"Once he knew you, you couldn't wipe the smile off his face."

Teammate Caterina Poletti said Price's character came alive on the rugby field.

"Kaoss was more on the quiet side but as soon as you gave him a rugby ball, he was on fire, I think rugby was really his outlet even at a young age."

To opponents, Price was anything but friendly - evidenced by his try-scoring prowess that had him dotting down about six times a game.



"We always hated being the one against him in tackling practise because he'd just biff you out of the way pretty quickly," Poletti laughed.

Poletti was the only girl in a team made up of boys from across several small Taranaki settlements.

Despite this, Poletti said she felt welcomed by the group but chief among them was Price.

"He was really kind to me, made you feel a part of the team which was really nice."

Poletti's late father Pat, who passed away three years ago, coached the team in its unbeaten season.

Pat took an interest in Price, who even at a young age had a thirst to learn more about the game, Poletti said.

Now 21 and playing for the Manawatū Cyclones, Poletti was disappointed Price hadn't realised his rugby potential and was shocked to hear of his passing.

"It saddens me that didn't happen for him because he definitely would have had a huge future in rugby with that skill and attitude."

An adult who assisted the under-12 team, who asked to remain anonymous, saw shades of All Black midfielder Sonny Bill Williams in Price back then.

"We only had to get the ball to him, if he didn't score the try, he made the break and someone else scored it," he said.

He described Price as mature beyond his years - a hard case but very respectful to his coaches.

He recalled a time when he refereed the team during a game where Price was running riot.

"[Price] hadn't done anything against the rules, he just was a very strong player and the other players were wearing a heavy fend."

Price's dominance was so complete that the referee asked him to take a break on the bench, to give the opposition some respite.

"I remember Pat yelling out from the sideline, 'Is that a yellow or a red'," the man laughed.

Jack Hartley captained the team in 2012. He echoed his teammates in their evaluation of Price's skill.

"He was pretty unstoppable that year ... he was like a bloody freight train."

Hartley also provided a familiar assessment of Price's character - a relaxed kid who brought laughter to his peers.

The pair continued playing together in the Ross Brown local area competition and later in the Taranaki under-13 team.

Like Johnson and Poletti, Hartley didn't have much to do with Price after that, going their separate ways at high school.

In addition to Price and coach Poletti, teammate Eli Jordan had also died in 2018 - aged 18.

Reflecting on Price's passing, Hartley was sad to see three people from a pivotal moment in his life gone before their time.

"There's three of them missing already so it's a bit of an eye-opener."