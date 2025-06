The serious two-car crash happened last night. Photo / NZME

One person is dead following a serious two-vehicle crash in the Auckland suburb of Stillwater.

Two cars collided on East Coast Rd just before 7pm last night.

A Police spokesperson this morning said one person died at the scene and another person suffered moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and an investigation is under way.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the deceased person’s family at this extremely difficult time,” the police spokesperson said.