“We can advise that parties in both vehicles were known to each other,“ Gray said.

“Until the next of kin notifications have been carried out, further details regarding the deceased are unable to be released.”

Gray said officers were in Clendon Park on an unrelated job when they saw a Mitsubishi vehicle exit Sharland Rd closely followed by an Isuzu.

“Officers were concerned the Mitsubishi was being chased by the Isuzu and signalled for the Isuzu to stop on Roscommon Rd.

“Moments after lights and sirens were activated, the Isuzu made contact with the Mitsubishi, causing the vehicle to leave the road and collide with a tree.

A person is dead and another critically injured after a car allegedly shoved another off the road into a tree this morning in South Auckland. Photo / Jason Dorday

“Police immediately gave first aid, but the passenger... was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Mitsubishi driver is in hospital in a critical condition.The Isuzu driver was arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Gray said further charges against the 56-year-old were possible.

Police officers are going door-to-door this morning as they try to piece together what happened. Photo / Jason Dorday

Gray said several investigations were under way, “which will work to establish all the facts surrounding this morning’s tragic incident”.

This included notifying the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as was standard procedure.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward.

“If you have information, please update police online now or call 105.

“Please use reference number 250627/8090 or cite ‘Operation Highbury’.”

Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Roscommon Rd and Wordsworth Rd in Clendon Park. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A resident on Wordsworth Ave, two houses from the crash site, said they “didn’t hear anything overnight” and described news of the fatality as “a damn shame”.

The man, whose family has lived in the area for years, said Roscommon Rd was a very busy route and street racing had always been an issue in the area.

However, speed bumps had been installed on side streets, he said.

A worker at Sharland Avenue Superette, where the pursuit started, was surprised to hear of the crash and said the ave was a quiet street, “especially after 8pm”.

