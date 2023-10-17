The All Blacks play Argentina in their semifinal on Saturday, there are still 567,000 special votes to count and new speed cameras in Auckland that calculate the average speed between two cameras. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

A person has died after they were hit by a freight train at a level crossing in Darfield.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the loaded train was travelling from Darfield to Christchurch when the incident occurred on the midland line shortly after 7am on Wednesday.

Police said State Highway 73 was closed and the Serious Crash Unit was conducting a scene investigation.

Diversions are in place but drivers are warned to expect delays.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, operations manager and rapid response vehicle to the incident and directed further inquiries to the police.

The rail line was also closed and the TranzAlpine service from Christchurch to Greymouth has been replaced by buses.

Inquiries into what happened were ongoing, police said.