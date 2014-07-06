The scene of the accident involving a cyclist this morning. Photo / Christine Cornege

Police are calling for witnesses to a fatal crash between a cyclist and courier van at an intersection near Hillcrest this morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Morrinsville Rd and and Matangi Rd just after 6.30am.

A Courier Post van was travelling along Morrinsville Rd towards Hamilton when it collided with a female cyclist who died at the scene. The impact left a dent on the front of the van on the driver's side.

The serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the death and Police were still in the process of formally identifying the woman who was wearing a helmet. They were trying to establish which direction the cyclist was heading. It is unclear whether she was wearing reflective gear, but her bike did have a headlight attached.

The driver of the van, in his 30s, had been working for Courier Post on that route for about a year and was not hurt.

NZ Post group spokesperson Richard Trow said he was very shaken and was spending the rest of the day with his family.

Courier Post was carrying out its own investigation and also assisting police with theirs. "We are shocked and saddened by the accident," he said.

The driver had not yet been interviewed by police as he recovered from what police described as a "traumatic morning".

Waikato road policing manager inspector Freda Grace urged any witnesses to contact police to help them piece the events together. "It's very early days. It's just a tragedy really."

She urged road users to take care as the crash brought the road toll to 23 for the Waikato the year.

"Ensuring safety is paramount in your mind. Ensuring you are fit for driving or whatever activity you are going to take on the road. If you're a cyclist or a motorcyclist you are wearing high visibility gear, your bike is in good condition, your motorcycle is in good condition - that you are fit for the road and the vehicle you are wearing is fit for the road."

Hamilton Bicycling Network representative Bill Hope said Morrinsville Road was a popular cycling route for cyclists to access the city from the country side and as a regular user of the road he did not believe it was any more dangerous than driving or riding on any other in the city.

"There are a number of instances when people are in a hurry to get somewhere will risk a cyclist's safety in their need for speed or reducing time."

He said the drivers often picked up speed on the downward hill on Morrinsville Rd towards Hillcrest so were often travelling much faster than the 60km/h speed zone.