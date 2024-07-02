Family left devastated

Family friend Raewyn Tarawhiti said Baker had left behind a beautiful wife and family who are now forever devastated.

“This is a great loss for a wonderful family. It’s a shock when you lose someone in such a tragic way,” she said.

“He was a lovely and great man – it’s a big loss.”

Jonathan Baker, 49, was a much-loved husband, father and stepdad.

Friends, family and members of the local community are due to farewell Baker at a funeral service in Pukekohe tomorrow.

A notice posted on the church’s social media pages was met with sadness and disbelief.

“Oh no! So sorry to hear. Rest in love, Jon. Thoughts and prayers to you all,” one woman commented.

“Rest in peace my friend. Prayers all round,” another wrote.

Police appeal for witnesses

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said: “Waikato Police investigating a fatal crash in Gordonton [last] Thursday would like to hear from anyone with video that captured two vehicles driving erratically prior to the collision.”

Police said the crash happened after an Audi driver was seen leaving Horsham Downs Primary School about 10am, as a white Toyota Landcruiser followed close behind.

The primary school declined to comment on the incident when approached.

Waikato Police understood both vehicles were travelling at speed and were overtaking each other.

As the vehicles sped up Boyd Rd, the Toyota driver tried to overtake and collided with an oncoming Mazda, killing the Mazda’s driver.

Darrell Harpur said the driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser crashed into the man’s car and was left with serious injuries.

The Toyota driver “may have been” involved in a dispute with the driver of a white Audi A3, he said.

Harpur asked anyone who witnessed the incident or any dangerous driving on Boyd Rd or Williamson Rd between 9.45am and 10.15am last Thursday to come forward.

“We would like to hear from those with dashcam footage, security footage, or other imagery of vehicles driving dangerously on those roads between those times,” he said.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, referencing the file number of: 240627/4717