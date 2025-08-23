In South Taranaki, at about 12.10am today, another person died in a single-vehicle crash on Nukumaru Station Rd in Waitōtara.

The person involved was critically injured and was transported to hospital.

Sadly, they subsequently passed away, police said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of both fatal crashes are currently under way.

This afternoon’s serious crash occurred at the intersection of Broadlands Rd and Off Rd Highway near Taupō.

The crash involved two cars and was reported to police at 3.15pm.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the accident and responded with three helicopters, five ambulances, one manager, and one clinical support vehicle.

St John crews assessed and treated two patients in critical condition who were airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The five remaining patients were either treated at the scene or transported to hospital, St John said.

