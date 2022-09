One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Whakaki, Wairoa. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Whakaki, Wairoa.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of SH2 and Te Pairu Rd at about 4.15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

A police spokesperson said that motorists are being asked to be patient as traffic management control is in place in the area.