Police say Tahuna Rd is expected to be closed for a number of hours following a fatal crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Ōhinewai.

Police said they were notified of the crash at about 12.50pm.

“Police can confirm the single-vehicle crash earlier today was fatal,” police said in a statement.

“The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

“Please continue to avoid the area”.