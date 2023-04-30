Police say Tahuna Rd is expected to be closed for a number of hours following a fatal crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Ōhinewai.
Police said they were notified of the crash at about 12.50pm.
“Police can confirm the single-vehicle crash earlier today was fatal,” police said in a statement.
“The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.
“Please continue to avoid the area”.