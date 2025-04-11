His older sister Melanie Ruka told the Herald “Smokey was a cheeky bugger who put himself out there and had a knack of bringing people together”.

“He was brilliant with kids, all kids, not just his fella [son].”

Richard Parore had three sisters, Melanie, Destiny and Keylene. Photo / Supplied

Ruka said her brother was a very loyal friend who didn’t hold grudges against anyone.

She said Parore’s happy place was the shearing shed, but “he was even happier with a group of his mates and a box of Steinlager, especially if someone had shouted. The free beers always tasted a bit sweeter”.

His mother paid tribute to her beloved son by reaching out and asking the community to help her “whānau as we work together and figure out life without my boy”.

The sister of a young father killed in a house fire says that his sudden death will leave an “irreplaceable” hole in their family. Photo / Supplied

Nona Parore wrote in a Givealittle post, “As you are aware, Richard was in a house fire. That sadly took his life. And we as a whānau are collectively just trying to navigate through the grief that has happened so suddenly.

“My son was a young father to my precious moko who’s 5 years old. He was a beautiful soul to his whānau and friends.”

Richard Parore, 30, died after a house fire in Ashburton early on Sunday. Photo / Facebook

Nona Parore said any funds will go towards funeral costs and any additional costs will go towards Richard’s son.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday. Parore’s body was recovered later that morning.

Police and fire investigators completed their scene examination on Monday.

The fire, which about 25 firefighters attended with help from police and Hato Hone St John, was not considered suspicious, and the death had been referred to the coroner.

