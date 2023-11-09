Labour down one point to 28 per cent, while National gains two points to 39, Aucklanders to give feedback on recovery package over the next 10 days and low forecast milk prices, below production costs for many. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland student told police she was in “extreme fear” of the actions of a stalker, saying she was worried it would “result in life-threatening results” - two weeks before he murdered her.

Farzana Yaqubi, 21, was murdered in December last year by Kanwarpal Singh, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

The Herald on Sunday earlier revealed that she had gone to police with concerns she was being harassed two months before she was murdered.

Following the revelations, four political parties pledged to strengthen legal protections against stalking and harassment.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) is investigating whether there could have been improvements in the police response.

Farzana Yaqubi was killed in Massey last year.

On Thursday police released a series of documents in relation to Yaqubi’s death to the Herald under the Official Information Act.

The documents include Yaqubi’s first online report to police on October 25, 2022.

She said Singh had since January that year been threatening to throw acid on her face via messages as well as “threatening my safety and life verbally”.

He had also harassed and stalked her in public and outside her workplace as well as on her way home.

She said they met about a year and a half ago on Queen St, while he was working. An “acquiantence” was made, they had a coffee date out of “pity”, she said.

“Made clear I saw nothing further but since then has continued to harass me regarding his hopes for a future with me.”

Singh had “somehow found my workplace and began showing up and harassing me,” she said. He had also made “countless” social media profiles to message and harass her.

On October 25 she sent police eight screenshots of the “threatening texts” to police.

On December 3, Yaqubi went to the police again to update her previous report.

The event details in police’s internal system say “the situation has escalated even further”.

“I’m in extreme fear of the actions he may take against me that would result in life-threatening results.”

A police officer spoke with Yaqubi and requested she go to a police station to give a statement about what had occurred and to take all the supporting information.

On December 6 Singh sent her two videos. One was taken outside her house.

An excerpt from Yaqubi’s witness interview from December 6 says Singh, who was a security guard on Queen St, would “be staring at me whenever I walked past” for about a month.

She said during their initial coffee she found him “really pushy” and she left after 30 minutes.

He continued trying to contact her using other names.

“I knew it was him because he always used the name KB and with his photo.”

He also sent her threatening messages on Instagram.

On August 24, 2022 he texted “Hey if you don’t wanna say anything I will kidnap u n give u 365 days to fall in love with me”.

Two days later he texted: “Hey Zana, sorry to say I think I’m gonna end up throwing acid on ur face, I just don’t think so u r a good girl”. She said the message was later unsent after she said she was going to report it to police.

Singh also added members of her family on Instagram.

Kanwarpal Singh. Photo / Jason Oxenham

According to the police’s internal system, a physical copy of her statement was mailed to Mt Roskill Station on December 12.

That day Yaqubi called a police officer and checked on the investigation progress. The officer advised the case was awaiting for assignment.

Yaqubi said she would like to be contacted by email only, and that she did not want police to visit her home address, call her or text her.

A letter to Yaqubi, dated December 20, two days after she was murdered said the case had been forwarded to the Henderson Police inquiries team for “further assessment”.

On December 18, Yaqubi finished work at the Westgate Mall and caught the bus to Royal Heights.

She got off the bus and walked to an alleyway near the Waitakere Badminton Centre on her way to the home she shared with her family in Cedar Heights Ave.

Singh was waiting in the carpark of the centre in his Toyota.

When he saw her walking in the alleyway, he approached her wielding a large knife.

When Yaqubi saw Singh, she tried to call the police.

He stabbed her several times in the stomach and chest.

As she fell to the ground screaming, Singh continued stabbing as he stood over her.

When members of the public approached, he retreated down the alley, jumped a fence and fled in his car.

Yaqubi died at the scene. She had suffered 12 stab wounds along with defensive injuries.

Singh was arrested at home the next day. He had not previously appeared before the court.

