Luka and JJ were very close. JJ had just started primary school this year and naturally their friends were mourning the loss. Luka was very intelligent and always gave his best at everything he did, he said.
"They were spending quality time with Nanny and Poppa on a Sunday," Pue said.
He said in a small community it was really important to spend time together and he believed that what they were doing, "having the best time together".
He said the family would release funeral details soon.
The family thanked emergency services for their efforts.
"I think the good thing about being in a small community is you have people turning up on your doorstop with baking and hugs," he said.
"It's going to be felt across the rural community, that's for sure."
In a statement earlier today, Pue said "Nanny Bev and Poppa Mike" had been spending "quality time" with their grandsons on the family farm when their side-by-side farm vehicle accidentally went into a farm dam.
Tragically Bev, Luke and JJ passed away, while Mike [Michael Hiscox] survived the accident with minor injury.
The families were naturally distraught but comforted by the support of their friends and the close-knit Waimarino community, Pue said.
"The Hiscox and Sirett families are well known in the area and have been here for many years. Bev was a stalwart in the community, a talented gardener and held many voluntary roles across the district.
"A mother of five girls and a Nanny to 10 grandchildren, Bev was the matriarch of her family and was also the loving and devoted wife to Mike. She had the biggest heart."