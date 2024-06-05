Senior Constable Hoani Hippolite receives his award for his 35-year-long service. Photo / Kristin Edge

When he is not busy fighting crime, Hoani Hippolite can often be seen teaching school kids about road safety, how to be street smart, or helping out with youth sport.

It is this dedication and love for serving his community that earned the Kaikohe police officer a long service award from New Zealand Police.

Senior Constable Hippolite said he was honoured, and revealed that his secret for his long-standing service was his “love for the job” and “incredible family support”.

“I don’t know what else I can do,” he said with a chuckle.

His primary role as a community engagement officer sees him visit about six schools every week. He helps kids stay away from crime by mentoring them at schools and in sports activities.

“I like getting to know the kids, that’s why I enjoy it so much.”





Hippolite joined the police in 1987 and six years later was assigned to promote safety messages in educational institutions.

“Sometimes I get embarrassed when kids tell me their parents remember attending my lessons. Because it makes me feel old,” he laughed.

He recalled signing up with the police when his previous occupation “didn’t seem reliable”.

Back in the 80s he was living in Hamilton and worked at the freezing works, when the workers went on a four-month strike.

“I had recently married and our savings just kind of disappeared during that time. So, we decided to find a stable job elsewhere. That’s when I came across my current job.”

He started his career in Whangārei before being transferred to Kaikohe for a two-year stint.

Decades later, he is a well-respected community member and a proud father to six daughters and one son.

Hippolite started his police career in Whangarei and was there for about 10 months before he was transferred to Kaikohe to work on the frontline. Photo/ Kristin Edge

During his long span of service, he has attended numerous distressing callouts. But none compares to arriving at scenes which involve a child’s death.

Hippolite was only about three years into his service when he was called out to a baby death incident.

“The poor kid died from sudden death syndrome. When we approached the mother for her child to conduct a post-mortem investigation, she looked so shattered and didn’t want to let her baby go.

“When she did. I got a good look at the baby’s eyes which were still open. And all I could see was my daughter’s eyes.”

For Hippolite, that incident was his “biggest emotional job” and after completing some paperwork, he rushed home and hugged his daughters.

Hippolite was a community constable before moving into youth education, an area he has worked in fulltime since.

“My wife was surprised to see me so emotionally charged that day. But’s that what this job does sometimes. And this one has stayed with me since.”

He remembers another incident where he had to de-escalate a situation that saw him and a colleague at the other end of a tense standoff with an armed suspect.

“Initially the guy got into a fight with someone in the pub. He went home to get his shotgun. Got into another fight and had his gun taken off him.

“So, he went home again and brought even more firearms. And that’s when things turned dangerous and (he) started shooting at the ground several times.”

Hippolite instead employed a strategy of dialogue and calmed the situation.

It was a decision that paid off years later when the man’s nieces and nephews attended the local schools where he carried out his youth education.

The Kaikohe Junior Touch team mentored by Hippolite, runs three Northland-wide inter-school tournaments each year for Sport Northland.

“They had nothing but respect for me and the difficult call I had to take that day.

“Even my colleagues were quick to praise and added that if they were in my situation, they would have simply done it.”

His judgement was praised by NZ Police who awarded him a bravery medal in the late 80s, recognising his methods to deal with the pressing situation.

Hippolite admitted that his policing style is “soft” as he understands the background of most offenders is filled with their own hardship.

It’s a formula that seems to have worked wonders for the cop who has been attacked only twice in 35 years.

