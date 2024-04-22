The R Tucker Thompson Youth Sailing Trust has been granted $4000 for its youth development programme by the Te Hiku Community Board.

Youth sailing funding

The R Tucker Thompson Youth Sailing Trust is on the crest of a wave after being granted $4000 for its youth development programme during the Te Hiku Community Board’s April meeting.

The programme aims to empower youth by teaching them about life through the sea. It focuses on rangatahi from Te Tai Tokerau and the contribution from the board will help youth from Te Hiku ward to take part. The adventure education programme takes taitamariki aged from 14 to 18 on a seven-day voyage on the iconic tall ship R Tucker Thompson.

Students participate in an immersive learning experience centred on tikanga Māori, focusing on belonging. Educational modules include Safety at Sea, Polynesian Celestial Navigation, Environmental Activities, and Food and Nutrition. Students learn traditional sailing techniques and take part in swimming, snorkelling to collect kai moana, and shore walks.

Murder accused named

A woman accused of murder after the discovery of a body at a Far North camping ground had her name suppression lifted when she appeared in the High Court.

Kaytee Tahau, 46, of Kaitāia, has been charged with the murder of Saralee Moke after an incident at Houhora Heads Holiday Park in Pukenui on April 4.

Police were called to the park about 12.30am and found Moke with critical injuries. Despite emergency efforts, she died at the scene.

Tahau has also been charged with assault on another woman, Renee Bevan, around the same time.

Her case was transferred to the High Court at Whangārei, where she appeared via audio-visual link from prison on Friday and a not-guilty plea was entered.

A trial date was set for June 29, 2026.

Four lanes to Kaikohe

The Employers and Manufacturers Associationhas welcomed the NZ Institute of Economic Research report on the economic benefits of a Northern Expressway. The report found the four-lane expressway from Warkworth to Kaikohe would increase Te Tai Tokerau’s GDP by $2.1 billion a year and national GDP by $1.2b a year.

Unwelcome milestone

Conquer Caulerpa - Save the Bay of Islands is holding a public meeting one year since the invasive seaweed was found in the Bay of Islands. Learn more about the trust and the fight against caulerpa on May 5 at the Russell RSA, from 2.30pm. Email anika@blahblahmarketing.co.nz to register.

Water rules eased

Level 3 water restrictions - which ban the use of hoses, sprinklers or irrigation systems - have eased in Kaikohe-Ngawha. Sprinklers and irrigation systems remain banned but the use of outdoor hoses is now allowed.



