Tsunami sirens
Forty-two state-of-the-art tsunami sirens are to be installed near coastal settlements around the Far North District over the coming months. The sirens are designed to alert people with loud, clear instructions on what to do in the event of a possible tsunami wave. Manufactured in Denmark, the sirens can use backup power sources during outages to provide warnings during an emergency. The $6.5 million upgrade to the existing system will update and replace older, outdated technology. All four Northland councils are sharing the cost of the rollout.
Seal silly season
Don’t be surprised if you see NZ fur seals in some curious places across the Far North over coming months. DoC is asking the public to be on the lookout for juvenile pinnipeds (adventurous fur seals, sea lions and seals) that may start appearing in unusual locations, a period often referred to as ‘seal silly season’. From June to September young seals begin to explore their environment, often showing up in unexpected places. Kekeno, or New Zealand fur seals, are marine mammals that spend considerable time on land, typically resting but occasionally exploring. Although they are usually found on rocky shores, their natural curiosity sometimes leads them several kilometres inland.
Food security funding