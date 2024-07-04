A collaboration formed to tackle food shortages and hunger in the Hokianga has been granted more than $26,000 by the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board. The He Kete Kai Food Security Programme incorporates four organisations addressing food insecurity as part of a long-term project to support struggling families. It applied for funding under the umbrella of the Hokianga Community Educational Trust. The community board agreed at its June 21 meeting to grant a total of $26,566 from its placemaking fund to support the programme.

Coastguard call

Coastguard is looking for more volunteers to help keep Kiwis safe at sea. Coastguard Tautiaki Moana volunteer manager Jacqui Arnold said there is a role for everyone - whether they are a seasoned boatie or someone who wants to stick closer to shore. Volunteers are needed at Northland units including Houhora, Bay of Islands, Whangārei, North Kaipara, Whangaruru and Northland Coastguard Air Patrol. Go to coastguard.nz to find out more.

New clinic for Kerikeri

Canopy Imaging, formerly known as TRG Imaging, has opened its new clinic, Te Mauora, in Kerikeri. The clinic is the first stage of Canopy Imaging bringing comprehensive diagnostic imaging services to the Far North. It also introduces a unique MRI experience - the MRI machine is painted like a 1950s-era Kiwiana caravan. The Kiwiana caravan experience coupled with the state-of-the-art MRI was inspired by the district’s beaches and camping lifestyle, which are synonymous with the Far North, a spokesperson said. Te Mauora was gifted as a name by local hapū Ngati Rehia.



