Shiver me timbers - the pantomime Treasure Island will have four showings at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre.

Shiver me timbers - the pantomime Treasure Island will have four showings at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre.

Pirates perform

Ahoy, me hearties - pirates will be delighted when the pantomime Treasure Island plays a short season in Kerikeri.

The Stage Door is presenting a modern take on the wonderful pantomime Treasure Island, penned by David Crewe at the Turner Centre, in Kerikeri, from September 29 to October 1.

The pantomime is a fun-filled adventure set in the 18th century, but modernised with local and Aotearoa-related twists.

There’ll be pirates and scoundrels, singing, dancing and a talking parrot, and the audience is encouraged to dress up as pirates for the shows.

For tickets, go to: www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/sep/treasure-island.

Street’s stormwater upgrade

A stormwater upgrade that requires extensive infrastructure improvements will result in the urban renewal of Sommerville Ave in Kaitāia, Far North District Council says. The project is expected to take three months to complete, with new footpaths, driveway entrances and roadside berms included for many residents as the stormwater system is upgraded.

Work starts on September 25 and involves replacing the main stormwater pipes and connecting a number of properties to the public stormwater system.

Summer roadworks

With warmer weather on the way, people heading north and around the Northland state highway network over the coming months can expect to see an increase in roadworks.

This year’s summer maintenance programme ensures Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency can deliver its annual schedule, as well as projects that were postponed due to extreme weather events earlier this year.

The summer months are the best time for carrying out major works, such as resurfacing and the rehabilitation of highways. The warm temperatures and dry air help new seal stick to the road surfaces to ensure a successful outcome.

Waka Kotahi regional manager of maintenance and operations Jacqui Hori-Hault said this is another large maintenance programme, with 156 lane kilometres set to be renewed across the regional state highway network.

KBA AGM

The Kaitāia Business Association AGM is being held next week. It will be on Wednesday, September 20 at 5.15pm at the Kaitāia Digital Hub and will be an evening of community collaboration and networking. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow business owners, share insights and explore exciting possibilities for our community’s growth.

Waitangi Day Fund

The 2024 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund is open until October 8 and includes updated criteria.

The annual fund supports local communities to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi - The Treaty of Waitangi.

Administered by Manatū Taonga - the Ministry for Culture and Heritage - the fund facilitates community groups, local councils and tangata whenua to organise events that deepen and broaden our shared understanding of Te Tiriti.

For more information and to apply, go to: mch.govt.nz/funding-nz-culture/ministry-grants-awards/commemorating-waitangi-day-fund.