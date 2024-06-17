The popular Manu Masters comp will be back with a big splash as part of this year's Matariki Pewhairangi Festival in the Bay of Islands

The popular Manu Masters comp will be back with a big splash as part of this year's Matariki Pewhairangi Festival in the Bay of Islands

Manu Masters returns

The popular Manu Masters event is returning as part of this year’s Matariki Pewhairangi Festival in the Bay of Islands. The event takes place at Russell Wharf on June 29 from 10am and will feature a double platform for jumpers. There will be lots of prizes up for grabs for those braving the cold winter water.

Registration is essential and open now at https://matarikinz.com/.

Free dog vaccination

Donna Doolittle’s Animal Rescue is holding a free dog/puppy vaccination day this weekend.

Donna and the team will be at Whangaroa Memorial Hall, Kāeo, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday. Puppies must be 6 weeks or older, all dogs must have a secure collar/harness with a lead, and people should leave their pet in their car while registering in the hall. People can also register for a free microchip and desexing. For more details check out Donna Doolittle’s Animal Rescue Kaitāia on Facebook.

Having a laugh

The Laughs On Tour is hitting Northland next month intent on tickling a few funny bones.

The tour will be in Whangārei on July 12 at OneOneSix and Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on July 13.

Laughs on Tour presents some of the funniest comedians in a two-hour comedy showcase. The line-up includes Have You Been Paying Attention?, Dancing with the Stars and 7 Days star Eli Matthewson; What We Do in the Shadows star and 7 Days regular, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer; Lesa Macleod-Whiting; MC and comedy producer Jerome Chandrahasen and local comedy talent Kipling DC (Ngāpuhi) hailing from Whangārei. Known for his fast-paced humorous action and killer twists, he won Best Joke at the 2020 Wellington Comedy Awards, and considers himself the fourth best comedian to come out of Whangārei Boys’ High School after Billy T James, and two other guys.

To book tickets to the Whangārei show go to https://www.northlandnz.com/listing/friday-laughs-with-cori-gonzalez-macuer-and-eli-matthewson and for the Kerikeri show go to https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/jul/saturday-laughs

Mental health course

Te Hiku Business Boosters is hosting a free mental health awareness course in Kaitāia early next month.

The mental health awareness workshop is a transformative learning experience designed to equip participants with essential knowledge and skills related to mental health and well-being. This workshop offers insights into various mental illnesses, risk factors, and prevention strategies, both in the workplace and personal life.

To register for free go to https://www.tehikubusinessboosters.org/event-details-registration/mental-health-awareness-workshop-2

Palestine caravan

The Aotearoa Caravan for a Free Palestine will leave Cape Reinga on Friday heading to a national protest in Wellington on June 27.

It’s planned for a caravan or motor convoy, where vehicles flying Palestinian flags will travel in single file the length of the country. As it passes through different areas people can join the caravan in their area for the day, for part of the day, or may decide to continue on to Wellington.

There will be events/rallies held at some locations on the way – details still to come.

There will be both a North Island and a South Island caravan which will converge in Wellington for national action on June 27, which starts outside Te Papa at 11am.

For more info check out https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560822632649



