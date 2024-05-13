Barrier Air,which flies into Kaitāia Airport, is now booking trips between Kerikeri and Auckland and has announced its prices.

Kerikeri prices land

Barrier Air’s new service between Kerikeri and Auckland is now open for bookings. The carrier will offer 22 flights a week from August 4, in competition with Air New Zealand, with its new Cessna Grand Caravan. Flights to Auckland start from $39 seat-only and from $49 for return seat-only flights. A flat-rate return voucher for $245 return is also available and can be used at any time, including the more expensive peak times. Go to barrierair.kiwi for more details.

LTP submissions

More than 500 submissions were received on the Far North District Council’s proposed Long-Term Plan 2024-27 (LTP) during a month-long consultation which ended on April 28.

FNDC staff and elected members engaged with the community through six drop-in sessions and pop-up meeting events across the district during the consultation. Verbal submissions days were held on April 30, May 1 and May 3 to provide 35 submitters an opportunity to address the council directly. Elected members will now review all submissions and other feedback, with formal deliberations on the LTP proposals and feedback. The final version of the LTP for 2024-27 will be adopted by the council on June 26 and come into effect on July 1.

Fatal crash

One person died following a crash in Mangōnui on Sunday night, police say. About 10.06pm, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch on State Highway 10, just south of Mangōnui. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The police’s Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and an investigation into what occurred is now under way. The crash brings the number of people killed on Far North roads so far this year to 10.

New SH15 speeds

As part of the second phase of speed limit changes to sections of Northland state highways, new speed limits will come into effect next Monday on short sections of State Highway 15 between Kaikohe and Ōtaika. Changes will include variable speed limit signs past seven schools, and permanent speed limit changes to four sections of highway.

The speed changes focus on short sections of state highway through townships, schools and marae and involved extensive community engagement and input. For more information, visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northland-auckland-speed-reviews/.

Consultation extended

Consultation for a Te Tai Tokerau youth strategy has been extended to Friday, May 17 to give young people more time to submit.

Tai Tokerau Youth24 consultation is open to all 12 to 24-year-olds in Northland and those who grew up in Northland and are now living away to study or work. The consultation is from a group of government and iwi/Māori leaders who want feedback from young people, taitamariki, to help develop a youth strategy.

The feedback provided will help the regional social wellbeing governance group make a plan about where to put resources and effort. The group want parents, caregivers and whānau to support this initiative and encourage young people they are in contact with to complete the questionnaire and join in a focus group discussion, as what they have to say is important.

Taitamariki can answer an anonymous questionnaire through https://upsidettt.co.nz/.

The questionnaire will take about 20 minutes and there is more detailed information on the website.