Kaikohe gets facial recognition

New World Kaikohe is the first supermarket in Northland to get facial recognition technology. It has joined Foodstuffs’ trial of the technology in some of its North Island supermarkets, to help combat a spike in retail crime driven by repeat offenders. The technology will match the faces of people who enter the store against that store’s record of offenders and accomplices, with two staff members having to sign off on the match before it is acted on.

Leave moulting penguins alone

DoC is asking beachgoers and their dogs in Northland to give korora/little blue penguins space when they come ashore to moult.

Korora adults come ashore between November and March to shed their feathers and grow a new waterproof coat, which takes about two to three weeks. They are especially vulnerable to predation from dogs during their moult, as they cannot swim.

Bruce McKinlay, technical advisor ecology at DoC, says not to worry if you see scruffy penguins, but to keep yourself and your dogs away from them.

“The best thing to do is leave them be, and ensure they are undisturbed during their moult.”

While korora are the most common sight for moulting, other species like crested penguins/ tawaki and even adelie penguins may also be spotted coming ashore in some areas.

You can help to keep penguins safe by leashing your dog around penguin areas, keeping dogs away from nests, and warning others nearby of the location.

If you see unleashed dogs in penguin areas, or people harassing penguins, call 0800 DOC HOT or contact your local DOC office.

Alleged arson

Five youths have been referred to Youth Services following a fire on South Rd in Kaitāia around 5.50pm on Saturday. Police and Fenz attended after receiving a report of a rubbish fire. The blaze was extinguished and police made enquiries in the area before locating five young people who admitted responsibility.

Kaitāia crash

Emergency services attended a crash involving two vehicles on Pukepoto Road, Kaitāia just before 8pm on Saturday. One person was taken into custody and transported to hospital for a medical check. The man will appear in Kaitāia District Court next month facing charges that were outstanding at the time of the crash. The road was blocked for a time while emergency services attended but was reported as clear by 9.40 pm.

One serious

One patient was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition and another in a minor condition was transported by road after a three-vehicle crash in the Far North on Sunday. State Highway 10 near Mangōnui was closed for several hours while patients were treated and the scene was cleared. It opened at about 2pm.

Two crews from the Mangōnui Volunteer Fire Brigade, police, and Hato Hone St John attended. The crash was reported at 11.35am.



