Work on rebuilding State Highway 1 at Awanui has begun with motorists warned of up to six weeks of disruptions.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said road users should plan ahead and expect delays as contractors work to rebuild a section of State Highway 1 at Awanui, from this Sunday. Work will take place between the Awanui BP and 20m south of the Gill Rd/SH1 intersection overnight from 6pm–6am, to minimise disruption. Stop/go traffic management will be in place during the works, and a 30km/h temporary speed limit will remain in place 24 hours for the duration. Work is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete.

Beach assault guilty plea

A woman charged with common assault on a member of family group at a Far North beach has pleaded guilty to the charge.

The woman was charged with assaulting a female on a beach in Doubtless Bay on January 6, this year. She pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Michelle Howard-Sager in the Kaitāia District Court on Thursday. Judge Howard-Sager granted the woman interim name suppression until the conclusion of the case.

The woman’s lawyer, Jonathan Natusch said some of the facts around the case were disputed by his client. Judge Howard-Sager entered the guilty plea and remanded the woman on bail to reappear in the court on July 7 for a disputed facts hearing. A sentencing date would be set then.

Robbers sought

Police are appealing for witnesses and sightings of a white car, after four men armed with a hammer and tyre iron held up a Northland store.

The incident happened in the Far North town of Kaikohe on Tuesday about 11.20pm. Police said the aggravated robbery involved the four men entering the store on Broadway, allegedly jumping the counter and taking items, including cigarettes and cash.

It is a white Toyota Aqua, registration PSR418. Anyone with information can contact police online, by calling 105 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using the reference number 250219/8356.