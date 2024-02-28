An elderly man was injured when a car crashed into the Pagani Store in Kerikeri on Tuesday.

Car crashes into shop

An 85-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition after his car crashed into a Kerikeri clothing shop. Emergency services were called to the crash at a Pagani store on Kerikeri Rd at 1.09pm on Tuesday. It’s understood that customers at the store got a fright but escaped unhurt after the car crashed through the shop’s front window, shattering it in pieces. Police said a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle before smashing its way into the building. Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson understands the elderly man may have experienced a “medical situation” that caused him to crash into an oncoming vehicle and then keep going until his car crashed into the shop.

Fatal crash on SH10

A 17-year-old woman died in a crash on State Highway 10 in Kerikeri on Sunday. Serious crash investigator Jeff Cramp said the teen was headed south when her vehicle lost grip on the wet surface, crossed the centre line and crashed into a north-bound ute. Slippery roads caused by rain that came after weeks of dry weather helped contribute to the fatal crash, he said.

Casino evening

The Paihia Volunteer Fire Brigade is hosting its annual Casino Night Fundraiser. The event, which raises money for The Leukemia Foundation, will be held at the Paihia Club on March 9 from 7pm. Tickets are $40 a head and can be purchased at Gold ‘n’ Gifts on Williams Rd, or at the Paihia Club.

Looking grim for snails

The Department of Conservation says New Zealand’s land snails are sliding to extinction - and climate change is a major factor. The latest threat classification report on the country’s carnivorous land snails shows that of the 109 species assessed, 48 have declined in status while only six have improved. The report’s expert panel highlighted the urgent need for action to control exotic browsers and predators, protect habitat and address climate change if many of the giant land snails are to survive.

Biz after 5

The Kaitāia Business Association is holding a Business After 5 networking event, tonight, from 5pm to 6pm at Peekaboo Backyard Eatery in Kaitāia. This marks the beginning of a series aimed at fostering engagement among members and promoting networking within the Kaitāia business community. It will offer a valuable opportunity for business owners, directors, and managers to connect, share insights, and strengthen relationships. For more details go to www.kaitaia.co.nz.



