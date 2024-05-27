Donna Badorek is hosting a Massive Doolittle’s Family Fun Day at her Kaitāia animal rescue centre on June 1.

Animal fun day

Donna Doolittle’s Animal Rescue in Kaitāia is hosting a Massive Doolittle’s Family Fun Day on June 1. There will be free desexing, microchip and vaccinations on offer at the Children’s Centre Kaitāia, behind the Te Ahu Centre from 9am to 3pm. Dog owners can also visit the nutrition table and learn how to make dog food on a budget, and buy homemade dog food and quality biscuits at a reduced price. Puppies will be available for adoption to good homes, and there will be a sale on bedding, collars, leads, bowls, warm winter jackets, toys and litter trays, along with spot prizes and raffles. If you want to have an animal-related stall at the event email donna@ddar.org.nz.

Ngāpuhi hapū meet

Te Kotahitanga o nga Hapū Ngāpuhi will convene in congress at the Te Tarai o Rahiri Marae in Pakotai, tomorrow. Hosted by the Mangakahia Taiwhenua, the pōwhiri will begin at 10am. A key agenda item will be the return of the original documents of Te Tiriti Waitangi and He Whakaputanga (Declaration of Independence) to Waitangi. These documents are currently held at Archives New Zealand in Wellington. Chief archivist Anahera Morehu will be in attendance at this hui to discuss the kaupapa.

Driver injured

A ute driver with serious injuries was taken to the Bay of Islands hospital after the ute crashed with a cattle truck in Ohaeawai on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the crash on SH1 between Te Pua Rd and Wehirua Rd at 2.42pm. The Advocate understands the person was initially trapped before being helped out and airlifted by Northland Rescue Helicopter paramedics.

Lotto luck

A Far North Lotto player has won almost $20,000 in Wednesday night’s draw. The ticket, sold on MyLotto in the Far North, was one of 19 nationally that each won $19,708 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 19, 21, 29, 36 and 39, with the bonus number 14 and Powerball number 10.

Gig guidance

Keen to put on your first gig but don’t know where to start? The Turner Centre is hosting a free hui called Gig Starters on May 31 from 4pm to 8.30pm. The all ages event is an initiative run by the New Zealand Music Commission to inspire and upskill new promoters to put on gigs of their own around Aotearoa. This NZ Music Month, Gig Starters is hosting a panel of knowledgeable music industry professionals and taking a deep dive into the ins and outs of running a successful gig. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz to RSVP and for more details.

Firearm arrest

A 34-year-old man appeared in Kaikohe District Court on Monday on a number of charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm. Just before 8pm on Sunday, police received a report of what was believed to be a firearm at an address on Derrick Rd. No one was injured. Police say enquiries are ongoing.



