Far North man's death sparks Northland police investigation

Police want anyone with information about a silver Toyota Camry, registration CLQ142, seen on Friday night to contact them. Photo / supplied

Northland police are investigating the death of a man critically injured in the Far North over the weekend.

A 28-year-old man was dropped off at the Bay of Islands Hospital with life-threatening injuries around 3.30am on Saturday.

He was rushed to Auckland Hospital by helicopter where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation by Northland police has revealed the man may have been involved in an altercation with another person at an address in Te Tii, Kerikeri.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Far North Police, said police were appealing for sightings of two vehicles of interest, which were undergoing forensic examination on Monday.

The first was a silver Toyota Camry with the registration CLQ142. The vehicle was seen in the Puketona Rd area on Friday evening. The second vehicle was a silver coloured Honda Accord, registration FEW685.

Police are asking people to report any potential sightings of a Honda Accord on Friday night in Paihia or Kerikeri. Photo / supplied

"Anyone who may have seen these vehicles in the wider Paihia and Kerikeri areas between 3pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday is urged to contact us."

Dalzell said police wanted to reassure the community they believed the incident was not random and there was a connection between the two parties involved.

"Police are speaking with a person who is assisting us with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is encourage to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210710/5560 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.