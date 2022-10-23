Northland firefighters tackled a bush fire overnight in Rawene. Photo / RNZ

Northland firefighters have spent the night tackling a bush fire in the Far North town of Rawene.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency NZ said they first responded to the vegetation fire at 5.55pm yesterday afternoon.

It was initially a second-alarm fire but was upgraded to a third-alarm event at 10.22pm.

In total 14 engines and crews responded but this morning only two remained at the scene.

Second-alarm and third-alarm refer to the severity and size of the fire.