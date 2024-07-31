He maintains an interest in education and is involved in workforce development initiatives, including participation in the Rural Hospital Medicine Training Programme with Otago University. He provides expertise in the areas of de-escalation and mental health, providing on-site orientation for the 4th-, 5th- and 6th-year students, as well as for registrars and new Kaimahi. He has also been involved in the establishment of the Takapau Wananga programme – a key rural health inter-professional programme in coalition with Auckland University.

Hauora Hokianga specialist GP and rural hospital doctor Dr Mark Lankshear has been awarded a Distinguished Fellowship of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners

Lankshear has served on the college’s Northland faculty board, the Clinical Governance Committee of Te Tai Tokerau PHO and the Rural Service Level Alliance team.

“This year’s distinguished fellows are inspiring GPs and rural hospital doctors who are strong advocates for their workforce, as well as the diverse needs of their communities and patients,’’ College President Dr Samantha Murton said.

“These individuals have all worked tirelessly throughout their careers to improve health outcomes and reduce inequities through teaching and education, representation at a local, regional or national level, or providing specialised care in the community to those who might not otherwise be able to access it.

“Their commitment to the mahi of the College and the GP and rural hospital medicine workforce makes them all very deserving of the College’s top honour.”

The other recipients were Dr Tony Becker from Wairarapa; Dr Tony Farrell, Bay of Plenty; Dr Ranche Johnson and Dr Veronica Lamplough, both from Auckland and Dr David Maplesden and Dr Rory Miller, both from Waikato.