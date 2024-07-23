Sport was a passion for former Olympic and Commonwealth Games cyclist Laurie Byers who was always keen to get kids involved in sport. Byers, a long-time district councillor has died and flags will be at half mast in the Far North to mark his passing.
“On behalf of the Far North District Council, we offer our condolences to the whānau of our departed colleague Laurie Byers,” Tepania said.
“He was a community champion through and through in words and in actions, and I was fortunate to sit alongside him on the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board in the previous term. E hoa, e te rangatira, moe mai rā.’’
Byers was first elected as a councillor in 1991 until 2012, serving as the deputy mayor from 2006 to 2009. He served on what used to be called the Western Community Board, now the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board, as the appointed councillor from 2001 to 2006. He returned to public life as an elected member on the same community board from 2019 to 2022.
As a councillor, he was an active advocate for sport and young people and a proud champion of the District Plan.