Far North crash on SH12 in Ōhaeawai leaves one dead, one critical

A police spokesperson said one person died at the scene on SH12.

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash in the Far North.

A police spokesperson said the car collided with a bank on State Highway 12 in Ōhaeawai, west of Paihia.

They said they were called to the scene at 11.15pm.

