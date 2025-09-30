A police spokesperson said one person died at the scene on SH12.

Far North crash on SH12 in Ōhaeawai leaves one dead, one critical

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash in the Far North.

A police spokesperson said the car collided with a bank on State Highway 12 in Ōhaeawai, west of Paihia.

They said they were called to the scene at 11.15pm.

“One person has sadly passed away at the scene, with a second person transported to hospital in a critical condition.