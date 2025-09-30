Far North crash on SH12 in Ōhaeawai leaves one dead, one critical
A police spokesperson said one person died at the scene on SH12.
One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash in the Far North.
A police spokesperson said the car collided with a bank on State Highway 12 in Ōhaeawai, west of Paihia.
They said they were called to the scene at 11.15pm.
“One person has
sadly passed away at the scene, with a second person transported to hospital in a critical condition.