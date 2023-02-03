Pippa was brought on stage by the pop superstar at his Wellington show. Video / kels800 via YouTube

The 10-year-old girl who was pulled on stage to sing with Ed Sheeran says the best part of the experience was hearing the crowd of 48,000 cheer her name.

Pippa Guerin was at the pop star’s concert in Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Thursday night with her family when Sheeran told fans he had forgotten the lyrics to his hit song Galway Girl.

He asked whether anyone could help him sing the song, picking Pippa out of the crowd and bringing her up on stage.

The Palmerston North girl told the Herald she was nervous at first, but “then it kind of just sprinkled off”.

“At that start it was like ‘can I do this or not?’ But when I got used to singing the song it just kind of changed.”

She said Sheeran “was happy and gave me a kiss on the forehead” after the duo finished singing.

The best part was “probably when everyone shouted my name”.

Ed Sheeran pulled Palmerston North 10-year-old Pippa Guerin up on stage to help him sing Galway Girl. Photo / Supplied

Asked if she would like to say anything to Sheeran, Pippa said “thank you for letting me on the stage and I hope you have a great rest of your time”.

At school this morning she was excited to tell her friends all about the experience and said they were “very happy” for her.

Seeing how many people were excited for her following news coverage of the concert also prompted Pippa to thank her well-wishers and new fans.

“Thank you so much and I hope all of you follow your dreams,” she said.

Pippa’s dream is to be a famous singer.

When asked if there was anything else she wanted to say, Pippa said simply “I love my family”.

Earlier today her father, Tim Guerin, said his daughter got to live “just about everybody’s dream”.

Ed Sheeran put his arm around Pippa Guerin and kissed her on the head before sending her back to her seat. Photo / Supplied

“It’s a pretty special moment when your daughter’s in the spotlight. When you’ve got 48,000 people cheering Pippa’s name it’s a pretty surreal feeling,” he said.

“We had people coming up to Pippa afterwards asking for photos to be taken with her, saying how well she had done.

“She’s just loving it. To be picked out of 48,000 people to jump on stage with Ed Sheeran, it’s just about everybody’s dream, and for Pippa that came true.”

She is taking singing lessons at the moment and is now itching to get back on stage.

It couldn’t have happened to a better person, he said.

“She’s one of the kindest, sweetest girls you would ever meet. She’s got a heart of gold.”



