A delighted Andras Laslo and Ivett Kerekes with their sons Andor, left, Szilard, right, and Gergo, front. Photo / David Haxton

Associate Minister of Immigration Phil Twyford has used his ministerial discretion to grant a Hungarian family living in Kāpiti permanent residency.

Couple Ivett Kerekes and Andras Laszlo and their sons Andor, Szilard and Gergo arrived in New Zealand from Hungary six years ago under an entrepreneur’s visa.

But this month Immigration New Zealand told them their bid for residency had been declined because their business plan hadn’t ticked all the boxes.

The family wanted to export meat and dairy products to European markets but said it hadn’t worked out because a China free trade deal had reduced supply chains, and then Covid-19 pandemic caused disruption.

Instead, the family focused on creating a popular restaurant called Anzil, and bought the PartyPerfect catering business which has kept them very busy.

Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi asked Twyford to use his ministerial discretion to grant them residency, which he has.

“Fantastic news,” the MP wrote on social media.

“I was stoked to let the Kerekes Laszlo family know they have been granted residency.

“They are grateful to minister Twyford and all the support around New Zealand — people who came from near and far to show their support and sign the petition.

“So book your wedding, parties and functions at Anzil as this family are here to stay in the Ōtaki electorate.”

Kerekes said the family was overjoyed.

“All the tears you have left, are out, and now we keep smiling.

“We have nothing to worry about.

“We have the written document, from the Associate Minister of Immigration, that it’s all sorted and we can stay in New Zealand.”

She said, “We’re very grateful and couldn’t be happier.

“It’s the best ending to the year.

“We’ve gone from being devastated to completely the opposite.

“We’re very grateful that it has turned this way and it’s such a relief to be able to focus on the actual things that we’re best at.”

Ngobi personally visited the family late this morning to deliver the good news.

