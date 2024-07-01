Munasinghe said he believed SkyCity needed to improve its protocol and professionalism when responding to future incidents.
A SkyCity spokesperson has apologised for the handling of the incident.
“We are sorry a family was stuck in one of our lifts on Saturday night for around 45 minutes. Our initial review of the incident has shown that we could have done better in how we communicated with the family and assisted them during their ordeal. We apologised to the family on the night and a senior manager has spoken to them again today to apologise and ensure we learn from their experience,” the spokesperson said.
“There are around 40 lifts across the SkyCity Auckland precinct, operating 24/7. While we do not want an outage like this to occur, occasionally they do, and we are very sorry this has happened.”
