Ebony Pomana said there was nothing to suggest at this stage that her sister used the cash.
“I understand that she did have some cash on her. I am also very much aware of my sister’s nature. She’s a very giving person. There is a high potential she could have given it away. There’s been no indication that she’s used that cash anywhere,” she said.
She believes had Te Anihana Pomana used the money to leave the CBD area or purchase supplies, information would have been provided to police given the multiple public appeals for information.
Police have also confirmed to the Herald that Te Anihana Pomana was seen talking to a man outside SkyCity prior to her leaving the hotel early on August 21 but this interaction hasn’t resulted in any fresh leads in the case.
“The male has been identified and spoken to by police. He was unable to provide any information to assist the investigation,” a police spokeswoman told the Herald.
