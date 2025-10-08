Advertisement
Family renews search for missing woman last seen leaving Auckland’s SkyCity

Michael Morrah
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ebony Pomana has travelled from Dunedin to Auckland to search for her sister Te Anihana.

The sister of a woman who was last seen leaving Auckland’s SkyCity says family “won’t give up” searching for her and is appealing for help from inner-city business owners and property managers.

Ebony Pomana has travelled from Dunedin to Auckland to help reignite efforts to find

