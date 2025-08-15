Police attend the incident at Awakeri Hot Springs on Thursday. Photo / Pūkāea

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

A cousin of the woman fatally stabbed in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday says she was a loving mother, daughter, niece, cousin, aunty and friend.

Emergency services were called to Awakeri Hot Springs Holiday Park about 4.30pm on Thursday after reports of a serious assault. Despite medical attention, an injured woman died at the scene and a 25-year-old woman was charged with murder.

“You were a strong hardworking lady that done everything to provide the best for your babies. You stood staunch for your family would do anything to make sure we were all good. One of the loyalest family members i ever knew. Rest in eternal love now my cuzin your with your dad, sister and all our loved ones. Forever in our hearts,” said the victim’s cousin in a statement provided to RNZ.

Police remain at the holiday park this morning, and the hot pools part of the facility is closed. Campers remain in the campsite.