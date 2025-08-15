Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Woman fatally stabbed at Awakeri Hot Springs, 25-year-old charged

RNZ
2 mins to read

Police attend the incident at Awakeri Hot Springs on Thursday. Photo / Pūkāea

Police attend the incident at Awakeri Hot Springs on Thursday. Photo / Pūkāea

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

A cousin of the woman fatally stabbed in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday says she was a loving mother, daughter, niece, cousin, aunty and friend.

Emergency services were called to Awakeri Hot Springs Holiday Park about 4.30pm on Thursday after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save