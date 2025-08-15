Kereama Wright, executive producer of iwi news provider Pūkāea, said local kaumātua led a karakia at the holiday park this morning.
He spoke to relations of the Māori landowners who said they were very upset by yesterday’s events.
“For a long time Awakeri hot pools has been a place for whānau to gather for celebrations, for whānau gatherings, for a little bit of reprieve, so to hear this sort of news happening at such a popular site within the region is sad and speaking to some of the people who are camping there, they are definitely shocked and quite disturbed by what happened,” he said.
Wright had interviewed campers this morning and said he understood both the victim and the accused had been staying at the campground recently.
“We spoke to a couple of the campers who were present when the incident occurred yesterday and they were visibly shaken and still very upset at what they saw and what they experienced,” he said.
The 25-year-old accused appeared in Whakatane District Court this morning charged with murder and was remanded in custody to reappear in early September.
-RNZ