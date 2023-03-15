Rob Ludlow’s wife Elysha and Ludlow’s family have written an update on his condition, saying he has made “some little steps of progress” since coming off sedation last week. Photo / Supplied

The family of a Northland man left hospitalised following an alleged assault in Whangārei has written a heartbreaking update about his recovery.

Just over two weeks after the Whangārei street attack that left Rob Ludlow fighting for his life in Auckland Hospital, his wife and family have expressed their hope in his slow but steady progress, and their amazement at the community support which has been “a bright light in our time of absolute darkness”.

Wife Elysha and Ludlow’s family wrote the update on the father-of-two’s condition on March 13, saying he has made “some little steps of progress” since coming off sedation last week.

That progress has given them much hope, they said.

“To see a foot move, a finger twitch, or an eye open - little things we took for granted before, now mean everything to us.

“At the moment he is being slowly weaned off his ventilator, and once he can breathe on his own he will be able to move from the critical care unit and into the neuro ward for more specialised care.

“It’s a long and uncertain road ahead, but if anyone can do this, our big beautiful Rob can. And I’m sure he can feel all the strength being sent his way.”

Ludlow was the victim of an alleged assault on Water St in the early hours of February 26.

The 36-year-old – who has a 2-year-old son and 1-month-old daughter - has undergone emergency surgery for a life-threatening head injury.

Police have previously said a group of men was involved in the assault.

However, they won’t say how many were in the group, and despite only one arrest – a male who was referred to Youth Aid - police are referring to the case as “resolved”.

Around $55,000 has been raised via a Givealittle page to take the financial pressure off the family while Ludlow is recovering.

Elysha thanked everyone for their love, support, and donations, along with the food, housework, and messages “and for keeping Rob and us in your thoughts”.

“We’ve been so overwhelmed with all the kindness sent our way, from family, friends, and strangers, and for our village rallying around us.

“It’s been a bright light in our time of absolute darkness, and there are no words that could ever express how much gratitude we feel.

“Rob will be so relieved to know his family is being taken care of, I can’t wait until I can tell him of all the wonderful things that have happened, and how loved and adored he is by so many.”