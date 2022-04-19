Police are currently searching for Jason Kauta who failed to return from a fishing trip over the weekend. Photos / Supplied, Tourism Eastland

The family of an Ōpōtiki fisherman are appealing for help from the public to find him after he failed to return from a trip over the weekend.

Jason Kauta went out fishing by boat on Sunday morning around 7am from Torere.

His niece, Mia van den Broek, is asking the public for contacts of people who go fishing from the Opotiki to Te Kaha region and may have seen a 12ft fibreglass dingy.

Kauta is described as around 1.8m tall and has a whānau name "Wharekino" written on his right arm on the inside of his tā moko.

Jason Kauta is described as around 1.8m tall. Photo / Supplied

Van den Broek said her uncle is believed to have been in the Opape, Torere region. However, she said he could have been towards Opotiki or Te Kaha areas if not further out towards Maketu or Cape Reinga.

Today, police said an RNZAF Orion was participating in the search from the air.

Coastguard from Opotiki, Whakatane and Maketu resumed a search at sea in the Torere area this morning.

"Police continue to ask that members of the public who may be on the shoreline from Torere through to Maketu today to be vigilant and report any sighting of the following items of interest."

Those items are a 100-litre white chilly bin, a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow lifejacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220418/0391.