Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Family of fighters: Tauranga sisters support each other through breast cancer battles

Bijou Johnson
Multimedia journalist ·SunLive·
5 mins to read

Stephanie Samuelson (right) fought breast cancer in early 2025, while her older sister, Tara Williams, was diagnosed in 2021. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Stephanie Samuelson (right) fought breast cancer in early 2025, while her older sister, Tara Williams, was diagnosed in 2021. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Note: This story includes references to anxiety and other mental health struggles.

Pyes Pā woman Stephanie Samuelson’s life flashed before her eyes when she was diagnosed with breast cancer last January.

“I was so scared that I was going to die,” she said.

The 34-year-old went from being “super

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save