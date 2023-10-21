Family of car crash victim thank Central Otago teen for CPR efforts

Niko Reid-Manuel, 25, died in a car accident in Bannockburn, Central Otago.

The family of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash near Bannockburn have thanked the teenager who performed CPR at the scene in an attempt to save his life.

Niko Reid-Manuel, 25, of Cromwell, died in Bannockburn Rd after his car rolled on the rural stretch of road on October 10.

A family spokeswoman said they wanted to thank Central Otago teenager Riley Squires, 17, who carried out CPR on Reid-Manuel after coming across the crash scene.

Bannockburn teenager Riley Squires. Photo / Shannon Thomson

“We invited Riley to come to the blessing of the site with the local kaumātua.

“He joined us at the blessing then came to the funeral this week.

“We are very grateful to Riley for being with Niko in his last moments and will always look out for him.”

The family also thanked their friends, family and community for all the support they have received.

“We are so lucky to have such a caring community.

“Fly high Niko.”

A family friend set up a Givealittle page to provide support for the family, which was flooded with messages of love and support for the family.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times after the crash, Riley said he did not hesitate to jump into action despite it being his first experience of real CPR, having only done some first aid through school.