Family kicked out of house they lived in rent free for 30 years

A man's 30-year rent free ride has come to an end. Photo /123RF

A builder who lived in his friend’s house rent-free for 30 years has finally been evicted in a High Court decision that showed the man tried to make the owners pay him to buy the house.

However, the Court has dismissed John Solomon Smith’s claims, with lawyers for the owners, a Japanese husband and wife, saying the invoices Smith produced to prove work he had done on the house appeared to have been created later and exaggerated, and none were from third-party providers.

He has now been ordered to leave the Conifer Grove, South Auckland, house.

Smith had lived in the house since the early 1990s after the Japanese couple, Mr and Mrs Washikita, purchased it from Smith’s company for $250,000.

The informal deal was that Smith live in the property rent-free but pay the rates and insurance and keep it in good condition.

Smith would also complete work around the house in the form of various renovations, though the Washikitas had never asked him to.

The house was meant to be a holiday home or a place to retire for the Wakashitas but they visited only three times before deciding to sell it in late 2020 and offering Smith first right of refusal to buy it.

The house was valued at $1.06 million and Smith argued that was too high as the house was in poor condition before sending the Washikitas a series of invoices for work he’d done on the property over the past 30 years, purportedly totalling $1.09 million.

Effectively this meant that Smith was implying the Washikitas should pay him $31,000 for him to take ownership of their house.

The Washikitas rejected this offer and gave Smith until February 2022 to vacate the property, which he and his family did not do. They then sought Summary Judgment in the High Court, a process that allows the court to give judgment without full trial.

Smith argued in the High Court that he had an equitable interest in the property based on the amount of work he’d done on it over the years, however he’d never sent any of these invoices to the owners of the property until he was asked to vacate the property.

He also claimed that the house would be sold back to him at “no profit” though he produced no evidence of these terms to the court.

Associate Judge Owen Paulsen ruled that Smith and his family must vacate the property so the Washikita family can sell it.