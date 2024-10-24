When Smith took the carrots back to Hobsonville Woolworths, he said the staff member was “quite surprised” when he handed her the bag.
“She offered me a full refund and let me take a new bag for free, but if I’m being honest I didn’t really know if I wanted another bag in case it possessed more bones,” he said.
The staff member told Smith she would show the bag to her manager.
“I hope they can track which paddock the carrots came from because someone could get really sick,” he said.
Social media users have speculated on what animal the bone may belong to, with many drawing the conclusion it was from a sheep, goat, or other farm animal.
“The bone is noticeably soil stained, so this is from an animal that died a while ago rather than one [that was] somehow killed during carrot harvesting,” one commenter, claiming to be a zooarchaeologist, said.
“It’s hard to say how old, but could potentially be archaeological given New Zealand’s long history of sheep husbandry.”
Smith believed the bone must have been mixed in during harvesting and “wasn’t detected by whatever machine was sorting the carrots”.
A Woolworths New Zealand spokesperson said it had not received any other similar complaints and believed this to be an “isolated incident”.
“We take food safety seriously and we’re currently looking into this with our grower as a matter of priority.”