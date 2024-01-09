More details emerge as Police continue to probe a New Year’s Day shooting, meet France’s next and youngest-ever prime minister plus why The Warehouse is ruffling feathers in the egg market in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A Southland family have escaped with their lives after their cocker spaniel accidentally turned on a stove element, leading to a fire that destroyed their family home in Mataura.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the switch to turn on the element was on the front of the stove, around hip height, so it is thought the dog has knocked it into the on position with its paw when popping up to look for food.

The blaze erupted after a pot of oil sitting on the hot element reached ignition temperature and flames extended into the rangehood filters, which absorb grease particles, and spread the fire rapidly throughout the home.

The family were alerted to yesterday’s fire thanks to their smoke alarms, and were able to get out in time.

Senior risk reduction advisor and specialist fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca said the outcome of this fire could have been far worse if the family did not have smoke alarms.

“It spread quickly throughout the home and was well ablaze by the time our first crew got there around six minutes after the 111 calls came in,” he said.

The family's cocker spaniel, similar to this, is thought to have turned on the element on the stove. Photo / 123RF

Commenting on the fact a dog had started the fire searching for possible food and turning on an element, Milne-Maresca says it was the first time he had heard of such a thing.

“We often hear of canines alerting occupants to a fire, but this dog starting a fire highlighted the fact that you just never know how a fire might start in your home.

“It really underlines the importance of having working smoke alarms, as well as a 3-step escape plan, because a house fire can kill in less than three minutes.

“You have to have a way of being alerted to a fire, and you have to know how to get out if the worst does happen to you.”