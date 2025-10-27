Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Family Court releases retired surgeon from compulsory mental health care

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A retired surgeon was involuntarily admitted to a mental health ward after concerns about his behaviour. Photo / 123rf

A retired surgeon was involuntarily admitted to a mental health ward after concerns about his behaviour. Photo / 123rf

A retired surgeon who began exhibiting increasingly erratic behaviour, including spending $40,000 travelling Europe to promote a plan to fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin, was admitted against his will to a mental health treatment unit.

The man’s doctor referred him for a mental health assessment earlier this year after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save