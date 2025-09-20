Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Family Court appoints mokopuna as guardian after whānau battle over kaumātua’s care

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The 85-year-old is no longer capable of making decisions about his personal welfare and care. Stock Image / 123RF

The 85-year-old is no longer capable of making decisions about his personal welfare and care. Stock Image / 123RF

A whānau is deadlocked over who should have guardianship of their much-loved kaumātua, who has dementia.

The man’s daughter, who has been overseeing his care for the past few years, wants him to stay in Auckland, while his son and grandson want him to return to Te Tai Tokerau where

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save