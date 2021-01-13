Family and police fear for Napier man missing since October

Lars Peka, 47, of Napier South, has been missing since late October last year. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for information relating to a Napier man not seen since the end of October 2020.

Lars Peka, 47, has been reported missing from his Napier South home.

Police have carried out numerous enquiries but he has not yet been located.

Both police and his family have increasing concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen in the Napier area in late October and may have connections in Flaxmere.

Anyone who has seen Peka, or who has information about where he might be, is urged to get in touch with Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 201030/3412.