The incident happened on Paekakariki Hill Road. Photo / File

Paekākāriki Hill Road is closed after a tree fell across the road - temporarily trapping an unlucky motorist.

A vehicle struck the tree that had fallen down across the road, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash was reported to police just after 6am and the driver was initially unable to get out of the vehicle, she said.

"However the vehicle has now been uplifted by a tow truck and contractors are there dealing with the tree."

It is understood the road is closed while the tree is dealt with.