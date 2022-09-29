A vehicle drove around Dunedin streets last night issuing a fake tsunami warning. Photo / Supplied

A vehicle driving around Dunedin streets with a loudspeaker warning of a pending tsunami sparked an urgent public statement from police last night, assuring concerned residents it was not true.

The fake warning saw worried residents wonder if they were in the firing line of a tidal wave and whether they needed to head for the hills.

Using social media, police issued a notice to concerned residents telling them the threat was a hoax and they did not need to take evasive action.

"There is no tsunami threat," the police posted on Facebook.

"We're aware there's a vehicle driving in Dunedin with a loudspeaker proclaiming there's a tsunami threat.

"There is no tsunami forecast and no need to move to higher ground."

While some residents saw the lighter side of the prank, others were far from amused.

"Not funny," posted one person.

"Some people have no brain and no empathy for others."

"Pretty reckless and thoughtless of those responsible," said another.

One parent said the warning had "freaked out" their highly anxious child.